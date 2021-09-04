Spread the love



















Team B-Human Organizes Free Vaccine Camp

Mangaluru: Team B Human Mangalore Organised free Vaccination camp which was wholeheartedly supported by Jamiyatul Falah, Red Cross & Team Make a Change on Friday 3rd September held at Jamiyatul Falah Hall Kankanady, Mangalore. As the government has made vaccination mandatory to all above 18, the camp witnessed a very large crowd in the wee morning hours to collect their tokens.

A total number of 660 ppl were Vaccinated systematically. As the number of people in need of vaccines was so large that soon they faced a shortage of vaccines and some people had to leave without getting vaccinated. Team B-Human founder Asif Deals thanked the Local MLA Mr VEDAYAS Kamath & Corporator Mr Sandip Garodi for accepting the request kept by Team B human on just short notice. A further request is kept to conduct such camps frequently so as to reach out to a larger and wider number of people who have still not been vaccinated and are looking out for one such camp in and around the city.

This large crowd proved that a very large number of people haven’t taken their first dose and it is the utmost need of the hour to conduct such camps and facilitate it for the people who are eager to get their doses, hence breaking the chain of the pandemic. The camp also witnessed a good number of daily labourers, taxi & autorickshaw drivers who took advantage of this very much needed vaccine drive. Few senior patients who were vehicled by the volunteers also took the opportunity to get their doses through this camp.

Team B-Human is simultaneously and successfully conducting such vaccine camps, blood donation camps, awareness camps, free sanitization of all holy places in spite of caste and creed since the break of the pandemic.

Team B-Human Volunteers Thamim, Irshad Kandak, Najji Kandak, Davood, Ahnaf Deals, Mufti, Adnan, Dhruv, Uday, Sadiq, Thousi, Imran and Manikanta volunteered.

Along With Team Make a Change Suhail Kandak, Afreed, Mishab, Niyan, Shakil, Rihan & Red Cross Pravin along with his Team were also present making this camp a beneficial one for the common people.

