Team ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ on perks of working in masala entertainer



Mumbai: For a comedy film, it’s imperative to have a sparkling chemistry between its cast members and looking at the camaraderie between the team of the upcoming action-comedy ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, the film looks all set to deliver enormous entertainment and comedy.

In a recent conversation with IANS, the cast of ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ – Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez spoke about the blast that they had while shooting for the film, the importance of a tentpole for the economy of the industry and their biggest takeaway from the film.

Akshay Kumar, who is known for holding comedy by the scruff defines ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ as grey character with shade of an anti-hero, “It is a grey character and comes with action, emotions and humour. I like the fact that it is a blend of all these three. I wouldn’t say that this film has a social message. My character is on a bit of a high note as this film belongs to commercial cinema.”

Arshad adds to his co-actor saying that the titular character is very unapologetic in his approach and how he deals with the world, “I think it is one of those films where the villain is just unapologetic. We have seen a lot of films where the villain is born out of a troubled past but in this film the villain was just born like that. He does unthinkable things because he likes to.”

For Kriti, who plays a filmmaker in ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, the performance came from a space of imbibing the surroundings of film sets over the years as an actor, “I have worked with a lot of directors and that is why I know how a director sort of moves around us or what goes on their minds while taking a shot or even the basics of how they normally are.”

For Jacqueline, the experience of being on the sets of a fun film and doing a death scene for the first in her filmography was gratifying, “We had a great team which made the job very much easier. We had a great team, the situation was such that it was like the first time for me and I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Arshad got a broad idea of his character from a simple narration from the film’s director, Farhad Samji. Arshad says, “He just told us the story of the film and that’s it. It happens that when you hear a film or when you hear a script you know the characters and I think somewhere Farhad also has a lot of faith in us about the characters and the back and forth always goes on about what to try and what not to try about the role.”

After months of a lull period, the Hindi film industry has high hopes from ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ given its appeal to a wide set of audience.

Talking about the importance of commercial films for an actor, Kriti says, “I think not all your feelings can’t be the same because if I do films like ‘Mimi’ again and again I would be drained. This is the kind of film that when you go on the set you just really enjoy yourself and go with the flow.”

“I think in today’s world as an audience we all want different flavours. This film has a huge value for me because I want my films to reach the maximum number of people and this is the kind of film that gets into the roots of the country”, she added.

For Akshay Kumar, the biggest takeaway from the film was the love that he received from the city of Jaisalmer, where the major portions of the film have been shot.

“I took away love from Jaisalmer, the love for that place and the people”, he concluded.

‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is set to arrive in cinemas on March 18.