Team Essential is Champion of Konkan Coastal Cup – 2023

Bengaluru: Suryodaya ground turned out to be a mini coastal island on March 26 with more than around 150 cricket players and supporters being present for the whole day.

The tournament was blessed and inaugurated by Fr Dominic Bhardwaj, Director of Suryodaya Boys Centre. During the stage programme Mr Shaji T. Verghese, President of Christian Seva Sangh (R) applauded the efforts of putting up this tournament and bringing together so many youngsters for the cricket event and said that the youth energy should be channelised towards good deeds. Another guest Mr Silvian Noronha, Chairman of the Federation of Konkani Catholic Associations (FKCA Global) expressed his happiness to be part of this tournament and assured FKCA’s support for the future events of Konkan Sports Club (KSC).

Mr Edward Anand D’Souza appreciated the work of KSC and asked youngsters to stick to their goals and be successful. Lion. Joseph Walter Peris, Ex-President of Lions Club Gurpur-Kaikamba, Mr Arun Fernandes, Ex-President, of FKCA Global, Mr Charles Gomes, Ex-President, of FKCA Global and Kanara Entrepreneurs, Mr Alvin Mendonca and Mr Arun Xavier from Christian Seva Sangh were present on the occasion.

14 teams competed and sweat hard to win the Konkan Coastal Cup and Team Essential emerged as the champions. Team Jayanagar were the Runners Up. Jaison won the Best Batsman and Alban was the Best Bowler and Most Valuable Player of the Tournament.

