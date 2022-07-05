Team FASTEC Emerges Winners and Team Al Falah Runners in Team B-Human Champions Trophy 2022 Season 1

Saudi Arabia: The Champions Trophy 2022 Season 1 organized by Team Human Jubail at the Al Falah Ground in Saudi Arabia was very well organized. In this cricket tournament organized by Team B Human NGO of Mangalore to Support dialysis patients, In the nail-biting Match Team Fastek were the winners and Team Al Falah Runners. Twelve teams participated in the Flood light tournament.

Earlier Team B Human conducted a football tournament in Mangalore very successfully. Team B Human, which has the ability to organize, organized the cricket tournament in Jubail in a grand manner and was appreciated by all. This cricket tournament was organized for the community-loving youths and entrepreneurs in Saudi for a social cause

Team B Human is now strengthening its organization in many major cities of Arabia and has embarked on a different experiment in motivating NRI stalwarts and young entrepreneurs to get involved in the Charity work of the organization. What is special to be noticed is that everyone can be seen joining hands with the organization accepting the loving invitation of the founder of the organization, Asif Deals.

Dignitaries from the community were felicitated and honoured at the closing ceremony of the cricket tournament.

Janab Zakaria Jokatte, the owner of Al Muzain

Janab Sheikh Karnire is the owner of Expertise

Janab Sharif Jokatte, Owner of White Stone and Trustee of Team B Human

Mr Younis, the owner of Sand Tech and trustee of Team B Human, was honoured.

Janab Fayaz Kuppepadav who helped those stranded in Saudi Arabia during the Corona wave to return to their hometown was also honoured.

Janab Abdul Basheer the President of Jubail Unit Team B Human and owner of Al Falak and the officer Bearers and members of Jubail Unit organized this wonderful cricket tournament in a very systematic way to support the society back home. Many were impressed and praised the work done by Team B-Human during the pandemic

