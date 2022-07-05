Team FASTEC Emerges Winners and Team Al Falah Runners in Team B-Human Champions Trophy 2022 Season 1
Saudi Arabia: The Champions Trophy 2022 Season 1 organized by Team Human Jubail at the Al Falah Ground in Saudi Arabia was very well organized. In this cricket tournament organized by Team B Human NGO of Mangalore to Support dialysis patients, In the nail-biting Match Team Fastek were the winners and Team Al Falah Runners. Twelve teams participated in the Flood light tournament.
Earlier Team B Human conducted a football tournament in Mangalore very successfully. Team B Human, which has the ability to organize, organized the cricket tournament in Jubail in a grand manner and was appreciated by all. This cricket tournament was organized for the community-loving youths and entrepreneurs in Saudi for a social cause
Team B Human is now strengthening its organization in many major cities of Arabia and has embarked on a different experiment in motivating NRI stalwarts and young entrepreneurs to get involved in the Charity work of the organization. What is special to be noticed is that everyone can be seen joining hands with the organization accepting the loving invitation of the founder of the organization, Asif Deals.
Dignitaries from the community were felicitated and honoured at the closing ceremony of the cricket tournament.
Guests of Honors
Mr Zakaria Jokatte
CEO, Al-Muzain
Saudi Arabia
Mr Sheikh Karnire
VP, Expertise
Saudi Arabia
Mr Shareef Bolar
MD, Whitestone
Saudi Arabia @ Team B-Human Trustee
Mr Yunus Manipal
CEO, Sandtech
Saudi Arabia @ Team B-Human Trustee
Guests
Mr Mohammed Albuainain
Director, Sanivate Corporation
Saudi Arabia
Mr Ashkaf Hameed MD Plant Solutions Saudi Arabia @
President Hidayah Foundation Jubail
Mr Razak
MD, KMT
Saudi Arabia @ Team B-Human Advisory Board Member
Mr Nawaz Ahmed Marketing Manager View Water Co @ President Team B-Human Al Qasim
Mr Abdul Karim MD Kianza Group Mlore
Mr Ansaf
MD, Ansaf Group of Companies
Saudi Arabia
Mr Abdul Aziz
Lawyer, Tamimi Law Firm
Saudi Arabia
Mr Asif Deals
MD. Deals Group Mangalore @ Team B-Human Founder Chairman