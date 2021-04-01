Spread the love



















Team Jai Hind Swimming Club bagged medals at State Meet- Padukone Dravid CSE

Karnataka Swimming Association under the aegis of Swimming Federation of India organised State Level Swimming Championship – 2021 at Padukone Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru on 29th to 31st March 2021.

Abdul Wafi Hakeem bagged a Gold medal in 50 m backstroke & 100 m backstroke and a bronze medal in 50 m freestyle & 100 m freestyle under Group 3 category in the state meet.

K Janani bagged the bronze medal in the 200-metre freestyle event under Group 3 category in the state meet. Aurelia Dias bagged a silver medal in the 50 m breaststroke event under Group IV A category in the state meet. All of them get trained under the watchful eyes of Shri V Ramakrishna Rao and Shri Rajesh Antony Bengre.

Team Jai Hind Swimming Club Rocks at Open Water Swimming Competition

Mangaluru: Sri Anjaneya Temple and Vyayama Shale Sasihithlu have conducted an Open water river swimming competition at Nandini River-Sasihithlu in association with the Government of Karnataka, Department of Youth Empowerment and sports.

Jai Hind Swimming Club students have participated and bagged 2 First place, 2 Second place and third place. Aditya G Bhandary and Vindya G Bhandary have secured First place with a cash prize of Rs 5000/- and a champion trophy in 400 m swimming.

Dhanush and Shreeshan have secured Second place with a cash prize of Rs. 4000/- and trophy in 400 m swimming. Spoorthi has secured third place with a cash prize of Rs 1000 in 400 m swimming. Mohammed Abdul Bashith has secured 4th place.

All the swimmers were trained under the leadership of V Ramakrishna Rao and Rajesh Antony Bengre.

Report by V. Ramakrishna Rao, Head Coach, Jai Hind Swimming Club