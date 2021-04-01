Spread the love



















Team Jai Hind Swimming Club Rocks at Open Water Swimming Competition

Mangaluru : Sri Anjaneya temple and Vyayama Shale Sasihithlu have conducted Open water river swimming competition at Nandini River-Sasihithlu in association with Government of Karnataka, Department of Youth Empowerment and sports.

Jai Hind Swimming Club students have participated and bagged 2 First place, 2 Second place and one third place. Aditya G Bhandary and Vindya G Bhandary have secured First place with cash prize of Rs. 5000/- and a champion trophy in 400 m swimming.

Dhanush and Shreeshan have secured Second place with cash prize of Rs. 4000/- and trophy in 400 m swimming. Spoorthi has secured third place with a cash prize 1000 in 400 m swimming. Mohammed Abdul Bashith has secured 4th place.

All the swimmers got trained under the leadership of Shri V Ramakrishna Rao and Shri Rajesh Antony Bengre.

Report by V. Ramakrishna Rao, Head Coach, Jai Hind Swimming Club