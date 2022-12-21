Team Mangalore Creates a 50ft Indian Traditional KITE for International Cultural Jamboree

Mangaluru: Starting on Wednesday, 21 December till 27 December, the International Cultural Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG), Karnataka, will be held at Alva’s Campus, Vidyagiri, in Moodbidri today (21 December), a hobby group of kite flyers named ‘ Team Mangalore’, have designed a 50ft Indian traditional kite to be displayed at the event. The painting work of the kite was undertaken at Gokul Hall in the city.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Dinesh Holla who has conceptualized and designed the Kite said “The kite will highlight the essence of Tulunadu, including its culture and tradition. Since the jamboree is expected to have 50,000 participants, we decided to prepare a 50ft kite that is 16ft wide and is made of a fabric that is used to make umbrellas. Generally, Team Mangalore prepares its kites using ripstop nylon, with applique work. However, this time, due to the budget and time constraints, we have opted for painting. This kite is unique, and we have been assured that after the jamboree, it will be hung from the sixth floor of a building at Alva’s campus, in memory of the international jamboree held at the campus,”.

Holla further said, ” A dedicated team of kite flyers and artists have worked on this project. Artists Ms Sapna Noronha, Myself )Dinesh Holla) Naveen Adkar, Sathish Rao, Ms Anuradha, Bhavan P G, Pranesh Kudroli, Dharani and Preethan=m have worked on the painting and colour scheme. The technical work was undertaken by Pravesh Rao and supported by Arun Kumar. The stitching was undertaken by Ravi Shetty Arasinamakki and the bamboo sticks were provided by Shekhar Poojari Shishila, and Avinash Bhide provided space to stitch the kite in Belthangady. We realized the importance of flying a traditional Indian kite when participating in International festivals, since Bharat Scouts & Guides chief commissioner M Mohan Alva gives a lot of prominence to art, we decided to stick to the traditional Indian kite with Tulunadu as the theme”.

It is learnt that all the kites Team Mangalore has presented at international kite festivals and competitions will be displayed at the International jamboree at Alva’s. About 1000 students will participate in the workshop on kite flying, and all the kites that the students make will be on display as part of installation art, on the last day of the jamboree (27 December). Arun Kumar has arranged for 1000 kits for the students and the sticks have been procured from Rajasthan. Holla said, “We are looking forward to this workshop, as there is so much to learn from the students”.