Team We R Cycling Club to Hold Cycle Rally on January 8

Mangaluru: The Team, We R Cycling Club will be organizing a cycle Rally on 8th January 2023.

The Cycle Rally will start at the entrance of Mangala Stadium, take a ride in the city and culminate at Canara school grounds, near Mangala Stadium.

Register to get free T-shirts (1000 nos) and also win Cycles and many other prizes.