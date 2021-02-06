Spread the love



















Tech incubators to create jobs in rural areas: Andhra Guv



Amaravati: The Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, has said that technology incubators will create jobs in the rural areas, while laying the foundation for one such incubator on Friday.

Harichandan laid the foundation for Andhra Technology Business incubator at Narsaraopeta engineering college, which is being set up in collaboration with the innovation and entrepreneurship division of the National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and JNTU-Kakinada.

“The incubation centre being set up is the first of its kind in the country to provide a complete ecosystem support to technology based startups, where innovative ideas will be generated, nurtured and positioned for development of sustainable enterprises,” he said.

The Governor reminded that the Central government has recently launched a Rs 1,000 crore Startup India seed fund to help startups grow in the country.

“The government is making all efforts to create a startup system to help the youth become entrepreneurs,” said Harichandan.

He expressed hope that the new incubation centre will help create jobs and promote new technology and innovative startups with a focus on manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, clean-tech, energy, water and Internet of Things (IOT).