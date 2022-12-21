Techie found dead in car under suspicious circumstances in B’luru

A senior software professional was found dead in his car under suspicious circumstances in Kurubarahalli locality of Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Bengaluru: A senior software professional was found dead in his car under suspicious circumstances in Kurubarahalli locality of Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as 51-year-old Vijay Kumar.

According to police, Kumar’s face was wrapped with plastic cover and a nitrogen pipe was found inserted in his nose.

The car in which the body was found was covered. When passers-by observed it, they informed the police.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the Kumar had left the house after telling the family members that he was going out to get his car washed.

The police also stated that Vijay was also suffering from a heart ailment and spoke to his family about ending his life many times.

The police shifted him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Later, his family was informed about the incident.

Further investigation is on.