Technical Reasons Put a Hold on Smart City Cycle Track Project

Mangaluru: City Cyclists who were anxiously waiting for a CYCLE TRACK project of the Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) are disappointed since the project is put on hold, even after Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath had laid the foundation for the proposed cycle track in April 2021. However, even after nearly two years, the project could not be taken up due to technical reasons. The cycle track was proposed at an estimated cost of Rs 4.75 crore through MSCL.

Image for Illustration Only

The total length of the pilot cycling track was 12km, starting from Bolar to TMA Pai Convention Centre passing through Valencia and Marnamikatte stretch. A couple of Bicycle clubs in Mangaluru and enthusiasts have been requesting the city corporation and MSCL to develop bicycle lanes in the city for the past several years. Following this, MSCL took up a project to provide independent bicycle mobility tracks for the convenience of schoolchildren, cycling enthusiasts and others in the city. The proposed cycle tracks could also be a boon for students, who may use bicycles to reach schools and colleges. However, no progress has been achieved in the implementation of the project so far.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Er Arun Prabha, the MSCL General Manager (Technical) said that the non-availability of land to develop the cycle track has been a major hurdle for the project. Officials say they have not abandoned the project. “We will continue our efforts to design the cycle track wherever space is available. The funds earmarked for the project will not be returned. It will be used for the purpose once the space issue is sorted out. We are trying our best to develop the project identifying space in the city,” added Arun Prabha.

