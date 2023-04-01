TechX: The National Tech Summit Decoding Future of IT & Innovation at St Joseph’s University, Bluru

Bengaluru: The National Tech Summit, TECHx: Decoding the Future of IT & Innovation, was for the first time hosted by St Joseph’s Institute of Information Technology, under the guidance and leadership of Fr. Denzil Lobo SJ at St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru on 30th March 2023. This event brought together leading technology experts, academicians, industry leaders, and students to discuss the latest trends, advancements, and innovations in the field of Information Technology.

The 2023 National Tech Summit, TECHx featured a diverse group of speakers, each with unique insights and expertise in their respective areas. Here are some of the speakers and their topics:

1. Rajesh Rao – “IT and Games – Creativity + Innovation + Technology”

2. Nikhil Bhatt – “5G & Beyond”

3. Brian Pais – “Technology Evolution – AI, Chat GPT Impact and SAP ERP”

It was an excellent opportunity for those interested in the field of Information Technology to learn about the latest trends, innovations, and best practices from experts in the industry. The summit hosted more than 1200 students in the University Auditorium. Students participated from various other colleges too.

The National Tech Summit, TECHx also offers a unique opportunity for students to engage with industry leaders and gain insights into potential career paths in the technology field. It provides a platform for students to network, ask questions, and learn about emerging technologies that will shape the future of the industry.

Fr Denzil Lobo SJ, the Director of SJIIT, in his introductory remarks spoke about the need of promoting creativity among the youth which could lead to innovation. He said that the world is changing and becoming more and more volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous, hence the next generation of students need to prepare themselves well to face the reality of this world. Rajesh Rao, the founder of Dhruva Interactive, a gaming company, spoke about the role of computer games and the possibilities of enormous numbers of jobs for skilled graphics designers.

Nikhil Bhatt, Vice President, Research & Development, NOKIA spoke on the 5G spectrum and beyond this technology. Brian Pais, Co-Founder, Digizura Technologies and Senior SAP consultant, specially mentioned the importance of SAP worldwide and that there will be ample opportunities for those who are adept in using this software.

TECHx: Decoding the Future of IT & Innovation, is an annual event that brings together leading experts in the field of Information Technology. It provides a platform for individuals from various backgrounds to learn about the latest trends, advancements, and innovations in the industry. Attendees have the opportunity to network, engage with industry leaders, and gain valuable insights into the future of the technology industry.

Report submitted by: Fr Denzil Lobo SJ-the Director of SJIIT

