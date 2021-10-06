Spread the love



















Teen killed by mother, her paramour in K’taka



Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have arrested a woman and her lover, on charges of killing her 16-year-son in Bengaluru, police sources said on Wednesday.

The deceased boy is identified as Nandu. Geetha, his mother, and Shakthi, her lover, have been arrested by the jurisdictional Halasuru police.

Accused Geetha resided in Murphy Town and was living separately from her husband for 6 years following a family dispute. Geetha had two children and earned a livelihood by doing household chores in the neighbourhood.

Geetha was addicted to social media and got introduced to Shakthi a few months ago. They exchanged their numbers and this turned into an affair. Shakthi started visiting the house of Geetha often, police said.

However, victim Nandu objected to it very strongly. He fought with his mother for entertaining a stranger at home. Geetha shared about the behaviour of her son to Shakthi. Shakthi in turn hatched a plan to kill Nandu, and mother Geetha consented to it, police said.

Shakthi had visited Geetha’s house and quarrelled with the victim Nandu on Tuesday. The accused stabbed him in the abdomen and chest. While escaping, the police arrested him and also took the mother Geetha into custody. The investigation is on.

