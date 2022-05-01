Teenaged girl dies, 31 ill of food poisoning in Kerala’s Kasargod



Thiruvananthapuram: A 16-year-old girl died after eating a chicken item from a hotel in Kerala’s Kasargod, while 31 others, who had consumed food from the same restaurant on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, were admitted to various hospitals in the district with food poisoning symptoms, officials said.

The girl, identified as Devananda of Karivellur in Kannur district, had eaten a ‘chicken shawarma’ on Friday from the’Idea Food Point’ at Neeleswaram in Kasargod.

State Food and Civil Supplies Department, in a statement, said that the hotel, functioning without proper license from the department, has been sealed and the District Collector directed to conduct an investigation.

State Health Minister Veena George has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.

Senior CPI-M leader and Urban Affairs and Excise Minister M.V. Govindan told IANS that the government will conduct an investigation in all food outlets across the state.

“… government will not allow such things to happen in the state of Kerala.”

He said that the government will take steps to ensure that quality food is provided to the consumers at hotels and said that stringent action will be taken against erring hoteliers who are functioning without a license and failing to provide quality and healthy food to consumers.