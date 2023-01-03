Teenager charged over New York NYE attack

A 19-year-old has been charged with two counts of attempted murder over a machete attack on three police officers near Times Square in New York City on New Year’s Eve.



New York: A 19-year-old has been charged with two counts of attempted murder over a machete attack on three police officers near Times Square in New York City on New Year’s Eve.

According to the police, Trevor Bickford, who was also charged with two counts of attempted assault, travelled to New York City by train from Maine before the attack on December 31, 2022, reports the BBC.

The three officers, one of whom suffered a fractured skull after being struck by the machete, were all released from hospital on Sunday.

Bickford is believed by investigators to have travelled to the city on December 29 after withdrawing thousands of dollars in cash from his bank account and purchasing the knife later used in the attack.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the attack was “unprovoked”.

According to US media reports, his mother and aunt had reported him to the FBI over their fear that he had been radicalised by extreme Islamists.

Citing law enforcement sources, CNN reported that the accused was interviewed by FBI agents in Maine in mid-December after he said he wanted to travel overseas and help fellow Muslims.

CNN also reported that a backpack found at the scene contained a diary in which he expressed his desire to join the Afghan Taliban and believed he would die in the attack.