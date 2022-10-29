Teenager Killed in Crash between Car and Motorbike at Hiriyadka

Udupi: A 18-year-old youth was killed on the spot after a Skoda Car crashed in to his motorbike head-on near the Government College, Hiriyadka on Saturday, October 29.

The deceased has been identified as Stalin (18) a resident of Puttige near Hiriyadka.

According to the Police, the deceased Stalin was on his way from Hiriyadka to Putthige on his motorbike when a Skoda Car crashed into his motorbike head-on.

Due to the impact, Stalin was thrown to the ground and died on the spot.

A case has been registered at the Hiriyadka Police Station.

