Teenagers Paint for a Change

Teenager led initiative is breathing life on the street wall of Mangalore Baking company. Oshin Periera and Colin D’Souza co-founders of Mangalore Baking Company offered their wall to upcoming young enthusiastic artist Malaika Sequeira a self-taught artist to express her artistic skills. To mark International World Art Day on April 15 Malaika took up to deliver her first-ever street wall art that depicts her original art. Malaika who was looking for introducing her art to the city of Mangalore had to hold it back due to the pandemic protocol in the city. But this phenomenal project got her to deliver her artistic expression which she did it together with like-minded college mates who got collective to make a difference to society through their art. And yes, they are also making the city a brighter and better place to live in. Malaika made it a point to involve her college mates in the painting process to ensure their togetherness and love for art that included Rinee Noronha, Sahanika Shenoy, Letitia D’Costa, Simona Fernandes and Amnah Khatri. Gloria Veigas who is socially active in getting together talents or say promoting talents got together these two minds Oshin and Malaika in executing their expressions.

Street art is interesting, creative and unrestricted. Malaika here has depicted her original artwork which is a surrealistic art form. Her art commutes more interest and adds character for people to feel alive. Not only does it beautify a space, but it also wakes people up, inspires and motivates them and sometimes it can make people think about getting energized and inspired. This mesmerising piece captures the colours of nature, with the illusion of a figure captivated by flowers, leaves, food depicting creatures surrounding so much so that they become part of the scene. The more you look at it, the more there is to see, with the colour palette drawing you in.

Gloria who is known to be socially well versed in society got together women entrepreneurs to invoke inspiration among these young artists by inviting them to play with colours on the street art. So not only did they hold a brush but created a motivating atmosphere to the surrounding. They included women entrepreneurs like Joanna Vas of Coppernicus, Dr Shruthi Rao of Soulfully Made Crafts, Anvitha Rai proprietor of Cafe Mandala, event planner Sanchia Nazareth, Frizzel D’Souza upcoming music artist, emcee Hera Pinto, and psychologist Arathi Kamath came over. Sapna Noronha a well-known artist from Mangalore extended support and guidance to the team.

If you are feeling inspired take some time to explore this street art in Mangalore city situated on Sanghanikethan road.