‘Tejashwi set an example by marrying woman of other community’



Patna: Sending out wedding greetings to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who married his long-time friend Rachel Godinho in Delhi on Thursday, the party’s state president Jagadanand Singh said the former Bihar deputy chief minister has set an example by marrying a woman belonging to a different community.

Tejashwi got married to Rachel at a simple ceremony at the Sainik Farms in Delhi. His sister Rohini Acharya took to Twitter to share the news of her brother’s wedding.

“Lots of love, blessings and happiness for my newly married couple,” she tweeted along with pictures of the marriage.

“Tejashwi Yadav has set an example of social transformation in the society. He has laid a new path for the youth of Bihar. He has not exhibited the power of money during marriage. He just did a simple marriage with the blessings of his parents and relatives. The RJD family is wishing groom and bride, a great married life ahead,” Singh said.

Asked if he was aware of the marriage, Singh said that he was but did not disclose it.

The RJD supporters assembled in the party head office in Veer Chand Patel Path in Patna on Thursday and celebrated their leader’s marriage.

Chirag Paswan, the president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) also wished the groom and bride “a great married life”, saying: “Tejashwi is my younger brother.”

“Tejashwi does not believe in caste and community. Such a decision is an extremely private one and it will set an example in society,” Paswan said.

Tejashwi and Rachel know each other for some time now. After her marriage with the RJD leader, she will be known as ‘Rajeshwari Yadav’.

The wedding was held at the farmhouse of Tejashwi’s sister, Misa Bharti.

The Yadavs had kept the marriage in their family a closely-guarded affair. According to sources, Tejashwi’s father Lalu Prasad was apparently not happy with the marital alliance of Tejashwi and Rachel. However, he eventually agreed to their wedding after “long conversations and discussions” with the family members.