Tejashwi slams Centre over ‘bulldozer culture’

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday slammed the “bulldozer culture” of Narendra Modi government accusing it of demolishing the structures of a particular community in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri and other BJP-ruled states.

“China built two villages in the Indian territory but the Centre fear speaking two words about it, forget about demolishing them. Are they concerned about national interest, unity and integrity and the constitution or are just running bulldozers on a particular community?” Tejashwi said.

“If those in (Jahangirpuri) are illegal constructions, what was the government and administration doing till now,” Tejashwi asked.

His elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav also objected to the “bulldozer culture” and initiated a social media campaign #stopbulldosinghouses on Twitter.

Shivanand Tiwari, the RJD vice president, also objected to the demolition drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Tiwari charged the BJP with spreading communal disturbance during Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti and called it extremely unfortunate and condemnable.

“Though its effect was not seen in any part of Bihar, if the BJP or NDA government would opt for bulldozer culture in our state, RJD supporters will stand in front of it. We cannot allow such a culture to flourish in our state,” Tiwari said.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is a symbol of communal harmony. He never allows any communal disturbance in the state. In the last 17 years of his tenure, only one incident happened in Nawada district. We are in coalition with BJP in Bihar but Nitish Kumar does not allow interference in the governance of the state,” said Neeraj Kumar, JD(U) MLC and chief spokesperson of the party.

“Our party and our chief minister believe in the judiciary and constitution of the country and work accordingly. We only know about judicial bulldozers. If any illegal construction has taken place, it would be demolished only on the direction of the court,” Neeraj Kumar said.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders claimed that whatever happened in Delhi and other states, was on the direction of the court. They were illegal structures encroached upon by the people and were hence demolished, the saffron party leaders added.