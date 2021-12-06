Tejashwi slams Nitish for failure on liquor ban in Bihar



Patna: After JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal accused his own party MP Ajay Mandal of involvement in the liquor trade and opium farming, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Nitish Kumar government for failing to successfully implement the liquor ban in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav said that the RJD has been highlighting the “wrongdoings” of the ruling party leaders, but now Gopal Mandal has accused his own party MP of indulging in the liquor trade.

It is a regular feature of the Nitish Kumar government where leaders of their own parties are trading barbs.

“On Sunday, three persons died due to poisonous liquor consumption in Vaishali and several others have fallen ill. A JD(U) MLA said that the party MP is selling liquor, a BJP leader said that Nitish Kumar is saving liquor mafia leaders of his own party, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal claimed that state police is involved in liquor smuggling, JD(U) minister said that the officers do not listen to legislators and BJP MLA Gyanendra Singh Gyanu said that all BJP ministers are corrupt,” Tejashwi tweeted in Hindi.

The RJD leader added that there is complete anarchy in the bureaucracy, health and education departments, infrastructure is completely destroyed, law and order has no value, common people cannot get their work done without giving bribe in blocks and police stations.