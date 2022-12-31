Tejashwi Yadav slams BJP for ‘negative politics’ over jet, helicopter

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday hit out at BJP leaders for “negative and cheap politics” over the proposed purchase of a jet and helicopter by the state government.



“We went to Kolkata to participate in the Namami Ganga event on a commercial flight. When the Gujarat government purchased jets and helicopters, it was declared a good initiative. When the Narendra Modi government bought a private jet at the cost of Rs 8,500 crore, then it was a good initiative but if the Bihar government is going to purchase a jet, they are putting question marks on it. I want to ask them to please enquire about how Yogi Ji (UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) went to Kolkata to attend the Namami Gange event,” he said.

“The Bihar government had purchased the last jet at a time when Dr Jagannath Mishra was the Chief Minister of state. The Bihar government has no jet at present. We are hiring jets or helicopters. What is the harm in it when the Bihar government will own its own helicopter and a jet. It will help in executing state government works in time. I firmly believe that BJP leaders are doing negative politics,” Tejashwi Yadav added.

Earlier, BJP leaders like Sushil Kumar Modi, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Samrat Chaudhary questioned the purchase of a jet and a helicopter using taxpayers money to the tune of Rs 350 crore.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Samrat Chaudhary, on Friday claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is purchasing a jet and a helicopter but he will not travel in them.

“There was a unique history of purchasing helicopters in Bihar. Those who purchased helicopters in the past had not enjoyed a ride on it. Dr Jaggannath Mishra had purchased a jet when he was the Chief Minister but Lalu Prasad Yadav traveled in it. Former Bihar Governor Buta Singh purchased a helicopter for the Bihar government and Nitish Kumar travelled in it… Now, Nitish Kumar is purchasing a jet and helicopter but who will travel in them will be decided by the people of Bihar,” he said.