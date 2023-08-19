Tejasvi Surya meets Hardeep Puri, urges fast-tracking of B’luru metro phase 3 work
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Friday urged Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to approve Bengaluru Metro’s Phase 3 project soon.
Bengaluru: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Friday urged Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to approve Bengaluru Metro’s Phase 3 project soon.
Highlighting how a well-connected metro line would help in decongesting the city, Surya sought its early clearance from the Centre.
The BJP-led state government, under former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, had cleared the DPR for Phase 3.
It is now awaiting Central Government clearance.
Phase 3 of the Metro is planned between Vega City Junction in JP Nagar and up to Kadabagere on Magadi Road.
The line is 44.65 km long and is split into 2 corridors — 32.15 km from JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura (ORR west) with 22 stations and 12.50 km between Hosahalli and Kadabagere (Magadi Road) comprising 9 stations (a total of 31 stations).
“The Phase 3 will be specifically important in providing an efficient and economical mode of Mass Rapid Transit System in Bengaluru South, serving a large commuter base of employees, students and general public,” Surya said in a statement.
Surya also said that Puri has assured him of visiting Bengaluru soon to take stock of the progress of the Phase 2A, Phase 2B and Yellow Line of the Metro.