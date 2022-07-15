Telangana BJP terms attack on MP act of cowardice



Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday condemned the attack on party MP D. Arvind by the ruling party TRS and called it an act of cowardice.

The BJP leader said Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders were resorting to physical attacks for questioning the anti-people policies of the government and “dictatorial attitude” of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Arvind’s convoy was attacked on Friday during his visit to a flood-affected village in Jagtiyal district.

When the Lok Sabha member from Nizamabad reached Eradandi village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal, his convoy was stopped by a group of protesters, who also pelted stones.

The MP, whose car was damaged in the attack, blamed TRS for the attack. He alleged that Chief Minister KCR’s daughter Kavitha, whom he had defeated in 2019 elections, has directed her party workers to attack him wherever he goes. He said police were also being used by the ruling party to book false cases against him.

Arvind said he was visiting the village which falls in his constituency to interact with villagers, who have been facing the problem of inundation due to floods in Godavari.

He said since local TRS MLA Vidyasagar Rao was creating hurdles in allotment of house sites to villagers for several years, he was afraid that his visit could expose them and hence the TRS men attacked him at the MLA’s instance.

Arvind had faced similar protests during his visits in the past and he had blamed the ruling party for creating hurdles in his visit.

Sanjay Kumar alleged that due to growing opposition from people, the TRS leaders and their followers were carrying out attacks on the BJP leaders.

He called up on all democratic forces to condemn the misdeeds of the TRS.

He claimed that people were strongly opposing KCR’s rule and the actions of the TRS leaders. Stating that there is no question of BJP being cowed down by such attacks and threats, Sanjay said the countdown for TRS government has already started.

The BJP leader said their party would continue to fight against the anti-people policies of the TRS government.

Sanjay remarked that the time has come when people will revolt against the KCR government. He warned that if such incidents were repeated, the BJP would give a befitting reply.

BJP MLA and former minister Eatala Rajender has also condemned the attack on the party MP.

He alleged that unable to face the BJP in a democratic manner, the ruling party was resorting to physical attacks. He said people were witnessing this attitude of the TRS leaders and the ruling party would definitely face the punishment for this.