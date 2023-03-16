Telangana CID arrests two accused in bank, cyber fraud cases

Telangana police have arrested two absconding accused in bank fraud and cyber fraud cases.



Special teams of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested the accused from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. One of the accused was wanted for the last 13 years.

Garandkar Parameshwar, who was absconding since 2010, was traced and apprehended from Jivati Mandal of Chandrapur district of Maharashtra.

He had allegedly defrauded the State Bank of Hyderabad to the tune of Rs 19 lakh. A case was booked against him in 2013 in Jainoor police station and it was later transferred to the CID.

Another CID team arrested Kota Rajesh from Proddatur of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh. He had been absconding since last year.

Cyber Crimes, CID had registered a cyber fraud case against him under various sections of the IPC and IT Act, 2008.

According to police, the accused had developed a special software and by using the same he was stealing databases from the leading companies and selling them to other interested companies.

