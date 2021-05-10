Spread the love



















Telangana CM discusses Covid measures with Harsh Vardhan



Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday spoke to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and briefed him about the measures being taken by the state government to curb the pandemic.

According to a statement issued by the state government, Rao also offered suggestions to the Union Minister on certain measures to be taken to contain the Covid spread.

The CM also said that the fast spreaders of the virus should be identified and be administered the vaccine dose on priority.

He also told Vardhan that vaccine guidelines should be relaxed so that the cab drivers, autorickshaw drivers, conductors, boys supplying the LPG gas cylinders, and those workers who go to several places to do their daily jobs should be brought under a special category and be vaccinated.

The Centre should extend this facility to the states to help curtail the major spread of the virus.

The statement said that the Union Minister has responded positively to the CM’s suggestions and assured to discuss the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the state government’s statement, after the review meeting, Modi spoke to the Chief Minister over phone.

The Prime Minister said that Vardhan had briefed him about the suggestions made by the Telangana Chief Minister.

“Your suggestions are good and we will implement them. I thank you for the good suggestions,” the statement issued by the state government quoted the Prime Minister as telling Rao.

The CM has also urged the Prime Minister to supply more oxygen and Remdesivir injections to the state.

Modi positively responded to the CM’s request and also assured that immediate action would be taken on the requests, the statement said.