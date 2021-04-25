Spread the love



















Telangana CM greets people on Mahavir Jayanti



Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday greeted people in the state on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

Terming teachings of Mahavir on peace, patience, true perception or “Samyak Jnana” ideal for the people, he said the Telangana region was the native of Jain temples, centres and Jainism had flourished here. The footprints of Jain Tirthankaras have made the region sacred, he added.

The integral philosophy in Telangana life, which is the live and let live principle despite any problems and troubles has its roots in Mahavir’s philosophy, he said in his message.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said that Mahatma Gandhi led the non-violent movement for the freedom of the country inspired by the teachings of Mahavir. The second Telangana statehood movement had also incorporated the principles of Mahavir of peace and patience albeit subtly and a peaceful, non-violent movement led to the formation of the state, he added.

He said during these troubled and turbulent times of the Corona pandemic, everyone should have patience and take inspiration from the teachings of Mahavir, follow the guidelines, and win over the pandemic.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan also greeted people. “On the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I wish you all lots of happiness, good health & success. Let us always choose the path of kindness and righteousness,” she tweeted.

The Governor appealed to everyone to follow Covid appropriate behaviour at all the time.