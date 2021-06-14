Spread the love



















Telangana CM to adopt a district to showcase development



Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced that he would himself adopt a district and show how development work can be done.

He made the announcement at a meeting with officials to review the Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes, aimed at development of rural and urban areas, respectively.

“I will also adopt a district and see how work can be done. Additional Collectors and I will work together. We will show how development can be achieved,” the Chief Minister said.

“It became a habit for us to ignore the ground realities. We have a lot of work to do in our vicinity. It is not proper to ignore the work to be done in the neighbourhood and trying to take up a work away. Work hard for six months and see how villages and urban areas develop. If you do your work with utmost dedication, results will come for sure,” he told the officials.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said that it is necessary to have the participation of everyone to develop villages and towns.

He said he would undertake surprise visits on June 20 in Siddipet, Kamareddy and on June 21 at Warangal. During his Warangal trip on June 21, the CM said he would inaugurate the Warangal District Collectorate and lay a foundation stone to the proposed multi-superspecialty hospital there.

The CM said that against the backdrop of Covid-19 and other such diseases, the basic infrastructure of the medical and health sector would be strengthened in the state.

KCR expressed unhappiness over villages and urban areas not getting the expected development even after 70 years of the country’s independence. He said it is regrettable that the rural development from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is neglected and one of the main reasons is the attitude of the officials. He called on the young Collectors to make the best of their opportunity given to them for the rural development by getting themselves involved in the work and execute it with commitment. He said the officers should get rid of the archaic attitude and methods, improve their capabilities and work with commitment and earn a good name.

