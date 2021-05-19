Spread the love



















Telangana CM visits Gandhi Hospital, interacts with Covid patients



ArrayHyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday visited government-run Gandhi Hospital here and interacted with Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment there.

During his first visit to any Covid facility since the pandemic broke out last year, he tried to instill confidence among the patients. He also interacted with doctors and other medical staff to enquire about the treatment given for Covid.

KCR, who recently recovered from Covid, spent an hour at Gandhi Hospital, the nodal centre for Covid treatment in Telangana. He went around the wards where the patients were admitted and enquired about the treatment given to them. He gave them confidence that he is there for them.

The chief minister went around the ICU, Emergency, Out Patient Wards and general wards where the Covid patient’s area treated. He went to the beds and spoke to the patients. He enquired about their personal details as well as their wellbeing. The CM also went to the general wards and interacted with the patients there. He gave them words of solace and courage. He asked them whether they were getting the proper treatment.

KCR, who had come under criticism from opposition for not stepping out of his official residence during the pandemic, also enquired from patients about the quality of food that is supplied to them. The CM quickly responded to some of the problems raised by the patients and gave instructions to the medical officers there.

In the backdrop of the state government’s decision to set up oxygen plants in all the government Hospitals, the CM examined the oxygen plant set up at the Gandhi Hospital. Recently this plant was set up on the instructions of the CM to supply 2,000 litres of oxygen per minute.

He enquired with Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr Raja Rao about how the plant works and the purity of the oxygen it generates.

KCR also interacted with the senior doctors, contract nurses and junior doctors. He congratulated them and complimented them for offering services to the Corona patients putting their own lives at risk. The CM said the government would solve any problem they are facing and as young doctors they should stand by the people in these troubled and turbulent times. The CM instructed the Medical and Health Officials to send proposals to solve the problems of the junior doctors and nurses and for their immediate redressal.

“In these difficult times you are doing a great job by standing with the people. Continue these services. In case you have any problem or difficulty, please contact me directly. I will extend all the cooperation to you,” the CM gave them assurance.

Finance minister T Harish Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Sri S.A.M. Rizvi, CM Secretary and Special Officer (Covid) Rajasekhar Reddy, CM OSD Gangadhar, Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr Raja Rao, DME Ramesh Reddy, Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and others were present.

