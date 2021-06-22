Spread the love



















Telangana EAMCET to be held from Aug 4 to 10



Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 will be held from August 4 to 10.

The state government on Monday announced a fresh schedule for various Common Entrance Tests (CETs).

The TS EAMCET engineering stream will be held on August 4, 5 and 6 while agriculture, and medical (AM) stream will be held on August 9 and 10.

The schedule was decided at a meeting held by Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy with Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and other officials. The minister said Covid-19 guidelines will be followed while conducting the exams.

According to the schedule, the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) will be held on August 3 while the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test is scheduled to take place from August 11 to 14.

The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test will be held on July 17. There is no change in the exam dates of ICET, LAWCET and EdCET. As announced earlier, the ICET will be held on August 19 and 20, LAWCET on August 23 and EdCET on August 24 and 25.

