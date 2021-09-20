Spread the love



















Telangana: Eight killed in three road accidents



Hyderabad: Eight people were killed in three separate road accidents in Telangana on Sunday, police said.

Two accidents at the same spot in Nalgonda district claimed five lives while three died in another accident in Nagarkurnool district.

Three people, including a couple, were killed when their car rammed into a container truck and then hit a tree near Muthyalamma Gudem in Kattangoor mandal of Nalgonda district.

Gopal Reddy (31) was on his way to Vijayawada, along with his wife Rachana (31), their minor daughter, and his friend Prashanth (24).

Hailing from Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, Reddy was working in the Rajasthan Mines Department in Rajasthan. As he had received a new job offer from South Africa, he had resigned his job in Rajasthan and had returned to Hyderabad. They were on their way from Hyderabad to Vijayawada in a car.

According to police, the car, being driven by Prashanth, rammed into a container truck while overtaking a lorry and then hit a roadside tree. While Gopal, his wife, and friend died, the minor girl escaped with injuries.

The accident had led to a traffic jam on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway. Meanwhile, a speeding car rammed into a truck which had stopped due to the traffic jam, killing both its occupants.

J. Sivaprasad (23) and R. Vinay (21) were proceeding to Suryapet from Hyderabad to attend a religious programme at an ashram.

In the third accident in Nagarkurnool district, three persons were killed and three others were injured, when a bus of the state-owned Road Transport Corporation hit an autorickshaw near Maddimadagu in Pradara mandal.

The deceased included two women of the same family, returning home after attending Kesakhandana (first hair cut ceremony) of a child at a temple in a nearby village.

They were identified as K. Jambrunaiak (65), J. Poli (70) and auto driver J. Srinu (32).

