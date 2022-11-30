Telangana governor anguished over manner of Sharmila’s arrest

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has termed “disturbing” the visuals of YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y. S. Sharmila’s car being towed away while she was inside.



The governor expressed concern over the developments and the consequent arrest of the YSRTP president and former chief minister Dr Y.S. Rajshekhar Reddy’s daughter Y.S. Sharmila.

Tamilisai took to Twitter to react to Tuesday’s incidents. She tagged Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), union Home Minister and Director General of Police of Telangana.

“The Governor expressed anguish at the way Smt. Sharmila was arrested and expressed concern about her safety and health condition. The visuals of towing away of her car, when she was inside the car, were disturbing,” reads the tweet from her official handle.

Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that whatever may be the political background or ideology, women leaders need to be treated in a more dignified and respectful way.

“Women cadres & women leaders need to be treated in a more dignified & respectful way in such situations,” she said.

Sharmila, who is sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, was arrested amid high drama on Raj Bhavan Road on Tuesday when she was marching to the chief minister’s residence to stage a protest against attack on her padyatra in Warangal district by the supporters of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) the previous day.

Sharmila, who was driving a car damaged in the attack by TRS men, refused to get down. The police then called a towing vehicle, which towed the car away with the leader still sitting inside it.

The YSRTP leader was shifted to SR Nagar police station. She, along with six others, were booked for unlawful assembly, public nuisance, criminal intimidation, insulting modesty of woman, using criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty and theft.

The police on Tuesday night produced them before a magistrate, who granted them bail.