Telangana MLA Rohit Reddy escapes unhurt after Car Tyre Bursts in Karkala

Karkala: Telangana state MLA had a miraculous escape when his vehicle met with an accident at Moodar-Nalluru Cross near Miyar in Karkala Taluk while he was travelling from Mangaluru to Sringeri on June 24.

According to the Sources, Tandur MLA Rohit Reddy was on his way to Sringeri from Mangaluru. The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit an electric pole after one of the tyres of the car burst. No one was injured in the incident.

Karkala Police rushed to the spot and sent the MLA in a separate Vehicle to Sringeri

