Telangana police arrest fake govt official who duped people of Rs 3 cr



Hyderabad: Telangana Police have arrested a person for allegedly impersonating the chief minister’s personal assistant and duping several people to the tune of Rs 3 crore.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that A. Sudhakar, who was arrested on Tuesday, had duped his victims, numbering between 80 to 100, with assurances of government housing allotments, police department jobs and gold at cheaper rates.

“Posing as an employee in the CM’s office, Sudhakar created fake IDs of PA to CM and OSD. The accused engaged two persons, S. Nagaraju and B. Bheemaiah, to dress in safari suits and carry fake guns to give the impression of his official security guards, and travelled in a Fortuner car,” Kumar said.

Sudhakar is a Class V dropout and worked for some time as a driver at the secretariat. While working in the tourism and tribal welfare departments, he observed the activities in the secretariat and devised his plan to fleece people.

According to the police, eight cases have been registered against Sudhakar in seven police stations across the city.

Properties worth Rs 2.2 crore, including Rs 1.03 crore in cash, and house documents were recovered from the trio.