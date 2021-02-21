Spread the love



















Telangana reports 163 fresh Covid cases, one death

Hyderabad: Telangana has logged 163 new Covid cases and one death in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 2,97,508 and toll to 1,624, health officials said on Sunday.

The fatality rate remained 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent.

According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, while 44.96 per cent of the deaths were due to the Covid, 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.

Greater Hyderabad saw maximum number of cases at 29, followed by Rangareddy (12), Medchal Malkajgiri (11) and Karimnagar (10). Two districts reported zero cases while the daily count in remaining 27 districts was in single digit.

A total of 146 people recovered from the virus during the period, taking the cumulative numbers to 2,94,243.

The state’s Covid recovery rate remains at 98.87 per cent against the national average of 97.2 per cent.

The number of active cases increased marginally to 1,731 including 678 who are in home/institutional isolation.

During the last 24 hours 23,607 samples were tested – 20,599 in government labs and 3,008 in private labs.

With this the cumulative number of tests conducted in the state rose to 84,56,940. Tests per million population climbed to 2,27,214.

Over 92 per cent of the beds in hospitals treating Covid cases remained vacant. As many as 8,211 beds out of 8,577 beds in 62 government hospitals were vacant. Similarly, in 216 private hospitals 6,936 out of 7,623 beds were vacant.