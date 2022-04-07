Telangana sees qualitative progress in public health, says KCR



Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the state is registering a qualitative progress in the area of public health and medical infrastructure.

He conveyed his greetings to people on the occasion of World Health Day being celebrated on Thursday and wished them to lead a healthy and happy life.

The Chief Minister stated that the government is making efforts for the protection of people’s health.

“The constant improvement of healthcare facilities in the four corners of the state has displayed the state government’s commitment. Along with the implementation of several schemes, the government made substantial increase in the budget allocation to healthcare,” he said.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, noted that the Medical and health department has received big applause at national level for extending quality medical services along with securing best ranking from NITI Ayog. It is a proud moment that Telangana has achieved third place in the protection of public health in the country, the Chief Minister said and congratulated the state Medical and health minister and the entire staff of the department.

As part of strengthening the medical and health sector, measures were taken to increase the human resources in the medical department. The government has sanctioned 21,073 posts in the health wing.

“The construction of Super Specialty hospitals, medical college in every district and an affiliated nursing college, MCH centres, the increase of UG, PG, Super specialty medical seats and the enhancement of nursing seats were among the steps taken to consolidate the public health sector in Telangana,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Basti Dawakhanas, launched with an aim of reaching the medical facilities at the door steps of people in urban areas, were receiving good response from people. Taking cue from the success of Basti Dawakhanas , the government has established Palle Dawakhanas in the villages and extended medical services.

He claimed that schemes like KCR Kits and Arogya Laxmi brought qualitative change in the public health sector. The government’s dedication in delivering medical services to the needy was proved by the establishment of Telangana Diagnostic centres which offers medical tests free of cost.

Amma – Vodi vehicles, Mata – Shishu Samrakshana centres (Mother and infant care) Paramapada vehicles (Hearse services) Modernisation of Mortuaries, Cath lab centres, Organ transplantation centres, Stem cell therapy centres and Genomic sequence laboratories have been made available. KCR hoped that the launch of Telangana health profile programme would pave the way to achieve Arogya Telangana (Healthy Telangana).