Telangana student blames mental torture by teachers for suicide

Hyderabad: An intermediate student at a private college near Hyderabad, who died by suicide, blamed the Principal, incharge and lecturers for his extreme step.

In a suicide note recovered by the police from Satwik’s pocket, he wrote that he was taking the extreme step due to mental torture by principal and three others.

In the letter addressed to his parents, the 16-year-old apologised to them for taking his life. He wrote that he did not want to cause them pain but the mental torture by the four persons became unbearable. He named the four as Krishna Reddy, Acharya, Shobhan and Naresh and demanded that action be taken against them.

Satwik, an intermediate first year (class 11) student, hanged himself in the classroom after study hours on Tuesday night. His classmates, who found him, alerted the school authorities, but alleged that the school officials did not respond and they shifted him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The incident occurred at Sri Chaitanya college in Gandipet under Narsingi police station limits.

The suicide triggered huge protest by the student’s family members, relatives, friends and student organisations. They staged a protest outside the school demanding action against the college management.

Satwik’s family members said the lecturers were beating him and insulting in front of his classmates which drove him to depression

Police said they have registered a case and took up investigation. Circle Inspector Shiva Kumar said a case under Indian Penal Code section 305 (abetment of suicide of child) has been registered on a complaint by Satwik’s parents

Tension prevailed at the office of the Board of Intermediate Education in Hyderabad as student groups staged protests demanding action against the college management. Police arrested the protestors and whisked them away.

Meanwhile, following the protest, the state government has ordered a probe into the incident. Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy directed the secretary of Board of Intermediate Education to conduct an inquiry. She assured the student’s family that those found guilty would be punished.

Videos of the student being punished by teachers in the classroom have also gone viral on social media.

