Telangana to permanently solve drinking water problem in Hyderabad



Hyderabad: The government of Telangana plans to bring the Godavari river water to Hyderabad from Kondapochamma Sagar and Mallanna Sagar reservoirs to permanently solve drinking water problem in Greater Hyderabad and surrounding municipalities.

The two reservoirs were built as part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation scheme, described as the world’s biggest lift irrigation project.

The Telangana capital and surrounding municipalities are currently getting the Godavari and Krishna river water from Ramagundam and Sunkishala respectively.

Minister for municipal administration K. T. Rama Rao said the Kaleshwaram project has brought Godavari water nearest to the city with construction of Kondapochamma Sagar and Mallanna Sagar reservoirs.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who is working on long-term plans to take care of drinking water needs of Hyderabad and surrounding municipalities till 2051, is keen to draw water from Kondapochamma Sagar to Gandipet (Osman Sagar lake), one of the oldest sources of drinking water to the city.

“Kondapochamma Sagar is 612 metres above sea level while Hyderabad is 535 metres above sea level. If water is brought from there by gravity, the city will have abundant water for all its future needs,” Rama Rao said.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Phase-II drinking water supply scheme at Alkapoor Township, Manikonda on Monday.

The project being taken up at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore will cater to drinking water requirements of 980 colonies and gated communities within ORR jurisdiction.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has already completed ORR project Phase-I at a cost of Rs.775 crore providing water to 190 villages situated beyond Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and within ORR limits.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, said Hyderabad and 25 surrounding municipalities are being currently supplied 600 Million Gallons per Day (MGD) water and the requirement by 2051 in estimated to be 1,000 MGD.

The minister pointed out that Hyderabad is the fastest growing city in the country as it has many advantages, including its central location and good climate, while metro cities Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai were facing their own problems.

He said the state government was making plans not only to meet the current requirements but also cater to the city’s needs in future. The government was working to ensure supply of 140 litres per capita per day (LPCD).

KTR claimed that since the formation of Telangana state, the government has been focusing on providing basic amenities to people and has achieved success in ensuring 24X7 quality electricity to all sectors and drinking water to all households.

He said during the last seven-and-a-half years, the state government spent Rs 6,000 crore on improving water supply to Hyderabad and its surrounding municipalities.

In its first term, the TRS government took up Rs 2,000 crore drinking water scheme in all municipalities and corporations around Hyderabad. Work is currently on to lay an additional pipeline from Sunkishala reservoir at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore. The first phase of ORR drinking water supply was taken up at a cost of Rs 775 crore while the foundation stone was laid on Monday for the second phase at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore.