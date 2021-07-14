Spread the love



















Telangana to prepare annual recruitment calendar



Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday decided to prepare an annual recruitment calendar for recruitment of government employees.

The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Cabinet, which resolved that an annual recruitment calendar should be prepared for the recruitment after identifying the posts lying vacant and employees recruited based on it, will meet again on Wednesday to take measures to filling up of the vacancies and identifying the vacant posts.

Secretaries of all the departments were directed to come for Wednesday’s meeting with all the data and information.

At its seven-and-a-half hour long meeting, the Cabinet discussed several issues and took decisions.

It discussed the drinking water problem in the municipalities under the jurisdiction of Hyderabad city, and approved release of Rs 1,200 crore in addition to the funds already allocated. The CM has instructed the officials concerned to take immediate measures for resolving the drinking water problem.

The Cabinet discussed the land pooling method in the layouts for construction of houses in urban areas, and instructed municipal administration officials to finalise the guidelines in this regard.

It also decided to provide 50 per cent reservation to the local students in the residential schools in the local constituencies. It instructed the officials concerned to invite the local MLA, MPP, ZP Chairman and Municipal Chairman for the monthly meetings of the residential educational institutions without fail.

The Medical and Health Secretary and other officials who have toured seven districts as per the instructions of the Chief Minister, briefed the Cabinet about Covid situation in the districts, suggestions given for the curtailment of the pandemic and other field level observations.

The Cabinet discussed at length on the availability of oxygen, medicines, and basic infrastructure. The Medical and Health Department officials have briefed it about the vaccination, availability of the beds, medicines and preparedness for a possible third wave of Covid. The Cabinet has instructed the Medical and Health Department to take all the precautionary measures including the fever survey as the Cabinet has given all the required permissions.

