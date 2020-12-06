Spread the love



















Telangana’s Covid cases top 2.72 lakh mark



Hyderabad: Telangana has reported 622 fresh Covid-19 infections, pushing the state’s tally to over 2.72 lakh, health officials said on Sunday.

The declining trend in new cases continued despite authorities stepping up daily tests to over 57,000.

The fresh cases pushed the state’s tally to 2,73,341 while two more people have succumbed to the disease during the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,472.

The fatality rate stands at 0.53 per cent against the national average of 1.5 per cent.

According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 44.96 per cent of the fatalities were due to coronavirus while the remaining 55.04 were on account of comorbidities.

Recoveries continued to outnumber the new cases. The last 24 hours registered 993 recoveries, pushing the cumulative recoveries to 2,63,744.

The number of active cases dropped further to 8,125 including 6,116 who are in home or institutional isolation.

The recovery rate jumped to 96.48 per cent, which is higher than the national average of 94.3 per cent.

Greater reported 104 new cases. Rangareddy district the second highest number at 55 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (55), Warangal Urban (33), Nalgonda (29) and Bhadradri Kothagudem (29).

The authorities have increased the number of daily tests to 57,308.

Officials said that 54,436 samples were tested in government-run laboratories and 28,723 in private.

Out of 2,73,341 total positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,91,339) were asymptomatic while the remaining 30 per cent (82,002) were symptomatic.

The data shows that 63.9 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50 years. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years.