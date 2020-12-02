Spread the love



















Telangana’s daily Covid count drops to 565



Hyderabad: The daily Covid-19 count in Telangana dropped to 565 on Wednesday even as the health authorities conducted more than 50,000 tests.

Health officials said a total of 51,562 samples were tested during the last 24 hours as against average 40,000 tests being conducted on daily basis.

The state’s Covid tally rose to 2,70,883, while one person succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,462.

The fatality rate dropped to 0.53 per cent against the national average of 1.5 per cent. According to the Director, Public Health and Family Welfare, 44.96 per cent of the deaths were due to Covid while remaining 55.04 were on account of co-morbidities.

Greater Hyderabad reported 106 new cases. Rangareddy district the second highest number at 63, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (42), Nalgonda (31), Karimnagar (29), Warangal Urban (23) and Bhadradri Kothagudem (25).

According to the daily media bulletin released by the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 925 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recoveries to 2,60,155. The recovery rate rose to 96.03 against the national average of 94 per cent.

The number of active cases dropped to 9,266 including 7,219 individuals in home or institutional isolation.

A total of 51,562 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, taking cumulative number of tests to 55,51,620.

Officials said 48,562 samples were tested in government-run laboratories and 3,326 samples in private.

Eighteen government-run laboratories, 54 private laboratories and 1076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting the tests in the state.

Samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,49,156.

The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

Out of 2,70,883 total positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,89,618) were asymptomatic while the remaining 30 per cent (81,265) were symptomatic.

The data shows that 63.9 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50 years. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years.

Of the total cases, 60.44 per cent were male and 39.37 per cent female.