Telugu star Ravi Teja’s ‘Khiladi’ in cinemas on Feb 11, 2022



Hyderabad: Telugu actor Ravi Teja is ready to entertain the audience as his movie ‘Khiladi’ will arrive in cinemas on February 11, 2022.

Making an official announcement, the team of the film released a poster in which Ravi Teja is seen smoking a cigar in style. Touted to be an action entertainer, ‘Khiladi’ is directed by Ramesh Varma. Actors Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are to appear as the female leads in this upcoming movie.

Ravi Teja plays a different role in ‘Khiladi’, which is produced by Bollywood production house Pen Studios in association with A Studios. A few posters and a song were earlier released, which created a decent buzz around the movie.

Telugu’s top music director Devi Sri Prasad is on board for ‘Khiladi’s music. Also, the movie’s post-production works are to be wrapped up soon, before the makers kickstart the promotions. Actors like Arjun, Unni Mukundan, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Nikitin Dheer, and Thakur Anoop Singh are to appear in significant roles in this upcoming movie.

Sujit Vaasudev and G.K. Vishnu have cranked the camera for ‘Khiladi’, while the script coordination is by Patrikeya. Fights are composed by the Ram-Lakshman and Anbu-Arivu. Dialogues are penned by Srikanth Vissa and Sagar.

