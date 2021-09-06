Spread the love



















Temple City holds Two-day 75 Km Marathon ‘Fit Raho Udupi’

Udupi: As a nationwide programme of “Fit India Freedom Run 2.0” to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence a 75 KM Marathon “Fit Raho Udupi” was held in Udupi on September 6.

Sri Vidyadeesha Theertha Swamiji of Udupi Palimar Math and Fr Charles Menezes Parish Priest of Mother of Sorrows Church flagged off the 75 Km Marathon “Fit Raho Udupi”.

The two-day 75 Km Marathon will pass through 75 villages in the Udupi district.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, Udupi CMC President Sumithra Nayak, UDAA President Raghavendra Kini, Councilor Girish Anchan and others were present.

