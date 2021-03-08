Spread the love



















Temple Donation Box and Bike Theft Case -BD Convener Arrested

Mangaluru: The Konaje police arrested Bajrang Dal’s convener from Ullal in connection with the theft cases of the Temple Donation Box and a two-wheeler on March 7 night.

The arrested has been identified as Taranath Mohan from Montepadav.

According to sources, on March 6 night, Taranath lifted a two-wheeler parked at a house in Montepadav. When the house owner checked the CCTV footage, he identified Taranath, discussed the issue with others, and confirmed that it was Tharanath Mohan.

On March 7 night, when the locals went to Tharanath’s house, Tharanath tried to escape. The locals chased and caught Taranath and handed him over to the Konaje police.

The Konaje police have registered a case and are investigating.