Temple priest murdered in Rajasthan’s Tonk, markets shut in protest

A 93-year-old priest, Mahant Siyaram Das Maharaj, of Bhuriya Mahadev Baba Dham was murdered in Diggi town of Rajasthan’s Tonk district sparking outrage and protests.



