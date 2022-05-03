Tempo driver beaten to death in Gurugram

Gurugram: In a gruesome incident, a 22-year-old tempo driver was beaten to death with a blunt object by a group of 10 to 15 persons in Gurugram.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday night over a monetary dispute of more than Rs 1.50 lakh with the deceased’s elder brother, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place inside the community centre in Sector-9 where a marriage ceremony was being held. The accused and the culprits had been invited to the marriage function.

The deceased was identified as Sumit Solanki, a resident of Ravi Nagar in Gurugram.

Following a complaint lodged by the deceased’s elder brother, Rohit Solanki, the police have registered an FIR against Vishal alias Vishu, Rahul Thakur, Aakash, all residents of Ravi Nagar, Anshul and Vicky Gujjar from Devilal Nagar, and Anubhav alias Guddu and Sonu from Gandhi Nagar.

Rohit told IANS that on Monday night, he was present at his friend’s marriage function when the prime accused, Vishal, took him behind a tent and started beating him along with his friend, but somehow he managed to flee from the spot. However, the miscreants caught hold of his brother who was also present in the function and beat him with blunt objects, resluting in his death.

“My other friend Nikhil informed me that they have beaten my brother very badly and fled from the spot. I reached the spot and rushed my brother to a hospital where he was declared brought dead,” Rohit said.

Deepak Mathur, who conducted the autopsy, told IANS, “The cause of death is 2-3 deep head injuries and due to this the victim probably died 2 or 3 minutes after the incident. The body had several injury marks.”

“We have detained a few accused and are questioning them. The initial probe disclosed some old enmity and a monetary dispute that led to the incident,” a police officer said.