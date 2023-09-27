Tempo Driver Commits Suicide by Jumping into the Well at Thokkottu

Mangaluru: A Tempo driver committed suicide by jumping into the well at Thokkottu here on September 27.

The deceased has been identified as Nagesh (62), a resident of Krishna Nagar, Thokkottu.

According to sources, Nagesh was a tempo driver and was parking his Goods Tempo inside the compound of Hotel Ganesh Bhavan every night after work. But on September 27 morning, he did not come to take the tempo. The hotel owner tried to contact Nagesh, but there was no response from him.

The owner immediately informed the family members and the family members started to search for him. They found Nagesh’s mobile, sandals and cash on the Tempo seat. The family members then informed the police. Later, Nagesh’s body was found in the well.

The fire tenders lifted his body from the well and sent it for post-mortem. It is learnt that Nagesh was suffering from heart disease. Nagesh was the former president of Nityananda Yuvaka Mandal, Thokkottu.

