Tempo overturns in Delhi, 20 injured

Over 20 people have been injured after the tempo in which they were travelling overturned in outer Delhi’s Alipur area, an official said on Sunday.



New Delhi: Over 20 people have been injured after the tempo in which they were travelling overturned in outer Delhi’s Alipur area, an official said on Sunday.

According to a senior police officer, a tempo carrying around 24 people — all residents of the Narela area, overturned in Alipur.

“It was coming from Khatu temple. The injured were taken to the hospital with the help of locals and are undergoing treatment,” the police said.

One of the injured whose condition is said to be critical has been referred to LNJP Hospital.

The police said that a case of negligence has been registered against the tempo driver.

Like this: Like Loading...