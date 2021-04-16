Spread the love



















Tempo Reg No KA 19 AA 5350 Caught on Camera Dumping Garbage on Nandigudda-Marnamikatta Street

Tempo Reg No KA 19 AA 5350 Caught on Camera Dumping Garbage on Nandigudda-Marnamikatta Street in City. Ethan Roche, son of Environmentalist and Social Worker Jeeth Milan Roche, who captured the men dumping a bunch of garbage bags on this street, made them load the garbage bags back into their vehicle.

Mangaluru : Not long ago, Team Mangalorean played an important role in arranging a Hitachi Earth-Mover which was sponsored by Ajith, the owner of Sri Ram Prasad Earth Movers, Attavar, Mangaluru, and supervised by Bharath and Earth-Mover driver-Kiran; and garbage pick-up truck supplied by Prakash Kurup, Senior Manager, Antony Waste Handling Cell Private Ltd. and their supervisor Manoj; and Mahadev-traffic cop of Kadri East Police Station for controlling the traffic during clean-Up; and Kevin D’souza, Joseph Theodore , Alwyn Theodore, and Rowan Stewart of ‘Bappal Friends’, and cleaning the entire stretch of this street.

Prior to that on 9 November 2020 Team Mangalorean had published an article (Ref: Stretch of Street from Nandigudda-Marnamikatta Looks like Pacchanady Dumpyard? ) for the kind consideration of then Mangaluru City Corporation Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, and the elected Corporator of this area/Ward, Shailesh Shetty, for neglecting and turning a blind eye for such a disgusting, filthy, stinky and ugliest situation that makes mockery of “Swachh Mangaluru”, and bringing a bad name for the so called ‘Smart City’? And the Corporator was quick in taking action in arranging for the Clean-Up within 24-hours – and the area looked tIDY for a few weeks , until a few IGNORANT CITIZENS of Mangaluru have once again dirty the place.

This stretch of street from Nandigudda towards Marnamikatta or vice versa, is once again totally ridden with all kinds of waste, like- construction debris, kitchen waste, medicine waste, empty liquor bottles, rotten fruits and veggies, what not-you can notice all kinds of thrash lining the both sides of the street- and stray dogs were ripping open trash bags and feasting on the left over food waste. You can even see men urinating along the stretch of this street- Team Mangalorean was there for just 15-20 mins, and 5-6 men zipped down their pants, and relieved themselves. What a stinky affair? What a pathetic and sad situation ii is to look at the mess- and we call our City a Education Hub, and SMART CITY? What a joke!

With Motto ‘CLEAN BAPPAL’ 40 members of ‘Bappal Friends’ Join Hands in Cleanliness Drive

Adjacent to the stretch of this road is the Nandigudda Hindu Rudrabhoomi (Crematorium) , and people have dumped a large quantity of waste in the Crematorium property. Is this the respect they are paying for the deceased- too sad. Even dead animals, including rats and chicken and other meat waste is also dumped along the street , making the area much worse, with the foul smell-total unhygienic. Ignorant men also urinate on this stretch of the street-thanks to MCC for not providing toilets in the City? Environmentalist Jeeth Milan Roche who has planted hundreds of plants/trees in this Crematorium is totally fumed at the ignorance of people throwing waste in the Crematorium compound.

Website Impact! Ward Corporator Cleans Stretch of Street from Nandigudda-Marnamikatta

Mrs Rakshitha Chettiar , the Health Inspector with MCC who spoke to Team Mangalorean last time had said, “I appreciate the initiative taken by the Corporator, and Team Mangalorean in rectifying the problem. We are trying all efforts to keep our city tidy, but a portion of the society still sticks to their old habits of littering garbage wherever they feel like, which needs to be stopped, and MCC officials are trying to catch those culprits who dirty the City, and impose fines on them severely. I have already put in a request with the MCC Commissioner for two CCTV cameras to be installed on the stretch of Nandigudda- Marnamikatta Street,and once we receive it, chances are we can prevent people from littering in this area”.

But until today, there has been no action taken from the MCC officials, nor has the MLA arranged for CCTV cameras on this stretch of the street. When our popular MLA could quickly arrange CCTV cameras on Nethravati Bridge and also fence the bridge in order to prevent people from jumping off the bridge to commit suicide, similarly why can’t he install CCTV cameras on this street thereby prevent idiots from dumping waste.

Among those who took the initiative seriously was Ramakrishna Mission in Mangaluru which not only heralded a cleanliness ‘revolution’ but also altered the visual landscape of the city. Numbers tell a great deal about this transformative effort that has changed the way the city looked, feels and smells by the sheer power of ‘volunteerism’, for the last five years Stench-ridden spots now smell of flowers, debris-laden dark corners have turned into selfie spots, street sides that for decades had been dumping bins now host potted plants, the space beneath flyovers where once unlawful activities and illegal food joints flourished now have turfed seating arrangements with beautified pillars.

It all began with a thought that “it cannot be just about sweeping the streets for five years. Swacch Bharath/Swacch Mangaluru was not just about keeping streets clean. It was about creating awareness. An awareness that would then automatically lead to people keeping the city, the country clean and taking the responsibility of ensuring it stays that way. It was about changing the way things have remained for decades now, and also facilitating this change. But after Ramakrishna Mission stopped their project after five years of hard work, Mangaluru City is back to square one, with people littering left and right

On a final note, while I end this report my humble request to the Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, MMC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, Area Ward Corporator Shailesh Shetty, Rakshitha Chettiar , the Health Inspector with MCC and other concerned authorities to come up with a solution to end this garbage menace on this street which is haunting the walkers, joggers and pedestrians who walk by- thus making a good impact towards our efforts in making Mangaluru Swacch? As we echo the guiding thought ‘Swachha Mangaluru Kanasu Alla, Neevu Manassu Madabekashte’ (Clean Mangaluru is Not a Dream, You just have to make up your mind), hoping some positive results will emerge out soon in stopping the IGNORANT and MORONS from dumping waste here.