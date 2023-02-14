Ten Arrested in Father and Son Kidnapping Case

Mysuru: The Nanjangud police arrested 10 persons in connection with the abduction of father-son from Nanjangud and recovered Rs 21.10 lakh cash, a car used for the crime, three motorbikes, 11 mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

The arrested have been identified as Karadapudi Basava from Mandya, Abhi from Kunigal, Pramod, Shashidhar, Rahul, Chandu, Sridhar, Madhu, Sanjay and Ajay. Among them, 2 are from Tumkur, 2 from Mandya, 4 from Bannur and 2 from KR Nagar. Another accused Ravi is absconding and the search is on for him.

District Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar said that on February 6 at 12:30 pm, Deepak, the owner of Harsha Impact Factory in Adakanahalli Industrial Area of Nanjangud taluk, and his son Harsha were abducted. The accused threatened the workers with life, locked them in the warehouse and escaped. The accused later demanded 1 crore for the release of the father and son.

At the same time, the police were monitoring the activities of the accused and waiting for the accused to release the father and son to avoid any untoward incident taking place. The family negotiated continuously with the accused and finally, the accused agreed to release the father and son for Rs 35 lakh. The family members paid the amount to the accused on the same day and in return, the accused released the father and the son at 7:00 pm. After the crime, the accused were moving around in the Varuna and Nanjangud areas in Mysuru.

As soon as the victims were released the police informed all the police stations in the district to inspect all the vehicles. A case was filed at the Nanjangud Rural police station and three teams were formed to nab the accused. The police then set up barricades on the roads to check the vehicles and in the process arrested the accused.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had threatened Businessman Deepak a year ago demanding money. Deepak had saved the number from which he received the threat call and also the conversation which helped to trace the accused. Deepak’s former staff was providing information to the accused and helped them to commit the crime.

All 10 accused have criminal records and 9 cases including murder, Arms Act, NDPS were registered against the first accused in Mandya district in East, West, Shivalli, K R Pete, Metagalli, and Mandi police stations of Mysuru. The first accused revealed that he had committed a crime at the age of 21 and spent 11 years in prison. Recently he came out on bail and committed the crime.

A case under the Arms Act has also been registered against the 2nd accused in the Shivalli police station of Mandya district. There are 5 theft cases against the 3rd accused in Shivalli, Pandavapur, Paschim Thane of Mandya District and Kaggalipur Police Station of Ramanagara District. Theft cases have been registered against the 4th accused in Mandya District Rural, Shivalli, Pandavapura, Kamakshipalya Police Station, Bangalore. A case of assault has been registered against the 5th and 6th accused in the Bannur police station. All the accused have committed at least one crime. Further investigation is in progress.

The operation was carried out by the Nanjangud DySP Govindaraju, Inspector Sivananjashetty, PSIs Chetana, Ramesh Karakikatty, Krishnakantakoli, Kamalakshi, CK Mahesh, Probationary PSI Charangowda, ASIs Shivakumar, Vasantakumar, Staff Suresh, Vasantkumar, Sunita, Krishna, Bhaskar, Abdul Latif, Ningaraju, Suresh, Sushilkumar, Raju, Chetan, Vijaykumar, Manju and Cheluvaraju. IGP Praveen Madhukar Pawar announced a Rs 25,000 reward to the team.

Like this: Like Loading...