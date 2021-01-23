Spread the love



















Ten cyclists participate in WERC ‘Wheel O Coast’ 600km Brevet

Mangaluru: WERC is a part of Audax India Randonnerure ( AIR ), a national body authorised for organising the worlds oldest endurance cycling event format in Mangaluru. It is approved by Audax Club Parisian (ACP).

Randonneuring is a long-distance endurance cycling event with rides of 200, 300, 400 and 600 km called Brevets de Randonneurs Mondiaux (BRMs). ACP is the international governing body for randonneuring that administers and oversees BRMs worldwide.

On 22 January, the WERC – “Wheel O Coast”, 600km BRM was flagged off by senior WERC member Shyam Prasad Nayak from Mangala Stadium. He wished all the cyclists the very best. The riders have to complete the Brevet in 40 hours.

Ten cyclists from Mangalore, Udupi and Kerala have registered for the “Wheel O Coast”, 600km Brevet. Most of the cyclists participating for this Brevet aim for the title of “Super Randonneur”.

Super Randonneur is a title given to a cyclist who has completed the 200km, 300km, 400km, 600km in 1 season.